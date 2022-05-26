Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Up to $12.34

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $12.93. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 1,976 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.70 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 88.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth about $4,992,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.