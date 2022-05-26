Morgan Stanley Boosts Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $31.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.57.
NYSE VST opened at $26.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.
In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 12,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,032.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,139.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,433,255 shares of company stock worth $113,850,282 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $35,000.
About Vistra (Get Rating)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
