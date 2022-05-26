Morgan Stanley Cuts RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $162.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.20.

NYSE:RNR opened at $151.06 on Monday. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.08 and its 200 day moving average is $156.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.58.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -30.52%.

In other news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 15.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 151.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 26.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

