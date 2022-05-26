Morgan Stanley Raises Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target to $21.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered Covetrus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 1.98. Covetrus has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.01.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $5,994,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,563,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Covetrus by 3,916.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.