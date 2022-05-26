Morgan Stanley Raises Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target to $21.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered Covetrus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.
Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 1.98. Covetrus has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $5,994,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,563,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Covetrus by 3,916.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covetrus (CVET)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.