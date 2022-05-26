Morgan Stanley Trims Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Target Price to $139.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.57.

ALL stock opened at $130.95 on Monday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

