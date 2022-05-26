Morgan Stanley Trims Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Target Price to $134.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

