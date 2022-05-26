Morgan Stanley Trims Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Target Price to $87.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on D. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.38.

NYSE:D opened at $84.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

