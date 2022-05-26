Morgan Stanley Trims Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price to $64.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.42 on Monday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $4,901,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 488,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

