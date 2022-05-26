Morgan Stanley Trims Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Target Price to $222.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $222.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.67.

Shares of WTW opened at $202.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $192.99 and a one year high of $264.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 39.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $729,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,726,704.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,046 in the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

