Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Morningstar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $128,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,108,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Morningstar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 243,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,169,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $420,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.71, for a total transaction of $25,171.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,591,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,452,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,142 shares of company stock valued at $52,026,585. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $247.46 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.53 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.