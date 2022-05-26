Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Up to $32.03

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.03, but opened at $34.02. Movado Group shares last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 1,356 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Movado Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $816.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $205.98 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.