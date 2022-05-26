MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 2,328.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MPXOF remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,801. MPX International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Get MPX International alerts:

About MPX International (Get Rating)

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MPX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.