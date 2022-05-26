mStable USD Market Cap Tops $40.92 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.92 million and approximately $36,619.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

