Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,286.54

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,286.54 ($16.19) and last traded at GBX 1,282.08 ($16.13), with a volume of 85000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,274 ($16.03).

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,247.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,189.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Alexandra Mackesy bought 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,256 ($15.80) per share, for a total transaction of £29,390.40 ($36,983.01). Also, insider Nicholas Melhuish purchased 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($15.98) per share, with a total value of £11,925.30 ($15,006.04).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

