Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBIO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

MBIO opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,754,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 736,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 758,185 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio (Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.