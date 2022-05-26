Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,765 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.35 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

