Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,030 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $112.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.39. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

