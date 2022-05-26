Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 542 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

