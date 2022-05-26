Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,694 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $56.93 and a one year high of $87.51.

