Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,103,000 after acquiring an additional 137,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,909,000 after acquiring an additional 295,135 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $53.18 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.