Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 653,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,124,000 after buying an additional 488,927 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.03.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

