Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,375 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $156.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.56. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $145.51 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

