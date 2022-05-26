Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $619,309.46 and approximately $8.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,823,400,500 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

