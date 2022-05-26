Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $26.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NSSC stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 143,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,437. The company has a market cap of $697.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

