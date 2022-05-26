National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 157,382 shares.The stock last traded at $40.05 and had previously closed at $40.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.90.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,174,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Bank by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Bank by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in National Bank by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,458,000 after acquiring an additional 118,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,071,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,057,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

