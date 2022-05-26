National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,025. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,924 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $212,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $238,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.