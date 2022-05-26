National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 22.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 25,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 58.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.47. 792,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

