National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Holdings Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

