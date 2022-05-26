Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,258 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.23% of MarineMax worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in MarineMax by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in MarineMax by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in MarineMax by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 40,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HZO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $41.65. 9,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

