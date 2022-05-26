Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 146.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,790 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,018 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,860 shares of company stock valued at $815,983. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 162,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,310. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

