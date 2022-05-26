Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 36,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,700. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

