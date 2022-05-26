Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Bruker accounts for approximately 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bruker worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bruker by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,378,000 after buying an additional 433,373 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,480. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Bruker Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.