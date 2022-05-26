Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 149,058 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BioNTech by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,998,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.75.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.16. 17,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,248. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.70 and its 200-day moving average is $196.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.28. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $121.32 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

