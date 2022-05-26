Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,720 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after acquiring an additional 412,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,624,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.60. The company had a trading volume of 97,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,021. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average of $115.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

