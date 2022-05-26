Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 6,116 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,119 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.27.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,570. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.97. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.