Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,525,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,241,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet stock traded up $46.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,162.95. 87,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,515.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,700.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

