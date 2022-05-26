Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 2,817 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Universal worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after buying an additional 102,197 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 883,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,730,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UVV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,622. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $63.46.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

