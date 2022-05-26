Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 773 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $53,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.33. 114,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.34 and its 200 day moving average is $229.38. The firm has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 76.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.07.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

