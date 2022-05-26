NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Bought by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the quarter. NeoGames makes up approximately 1.2% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 3.40% of NeoGames worth $20,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 34,267 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,431,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 259,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,486. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $289.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1,315.00 and a beta of 2.10. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

