NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.73 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.79. 44,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,166. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.24. NetEase has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NetEase by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 968,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

