Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

