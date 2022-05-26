Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Acquires 4,680 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $11,419.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,432,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,374,533.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 26,612 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $65,465.52.

On Friday, May 20th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 15,369 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $37,039.29.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 47,144 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $109,845.52.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15.

On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $16,387.14.

On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $13,463.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $4,431.75.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.31.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Neuronetics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 118,131 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neuronetics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 279,220 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Neuronetics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,842,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 79,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 150,212 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

