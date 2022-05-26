New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) were down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 29,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 617,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, StockNews.com raised New Concept Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67.

New Concept Energy ( NYSE:GBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

