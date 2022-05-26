New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 356,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,680. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 146.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 88,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 91,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

