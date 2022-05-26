New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) CAO Purchases $312,500.00 in Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) CAO Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.71 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.24.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMFC. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

