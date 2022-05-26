New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) will post sales of $70.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the highest is $71.98 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $66.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $281.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $285.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $284.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.85 million to $290.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $181,402.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,162,847 shares in the company, valued at $91,183,042.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,100 shares of company stock worth $835,668. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 58,946 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 260,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMFC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. 254,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,185. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

