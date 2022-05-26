New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.09.

NEWR stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 588,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,584. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.99.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of New Relic by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

