NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) traded up 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74. 159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07.

NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal interconnection solutions; cloud center ecosystems; and data center asset management services.

