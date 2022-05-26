NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.29.

NICE stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.89. 231,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.79. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. Research analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in NICE by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in NICE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 27.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

