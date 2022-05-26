NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.29.
NICE stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.89. 231,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.79. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in NICE by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in NICE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 27.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NICE)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.