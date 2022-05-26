NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) Shares Sold by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 204.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

NDACU stock remained flat at $$9.82 on Thursday. 2,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

